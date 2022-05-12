Eastpak and The Hundreds Come Together For Bag Collaboration

Eastpak and L.A.-based streetwear label, The Hundreds, have partnered on a collaborative capsule of bags.

Eastpak is famous for empowering people to move for over 70 years. The Hundreds is synonymous with an attitude to street subculture that places people before product.

The result of their partnership is a function-driven capsule collection of four essential Eastpak staples, brandishing a signature Hundreds print. A print that is itself a symbolic fusion between the design duo, Bobby and Ben Hundreds’ iconic “Adam bomb” motif and the classic Eastpak camo pattern.

THE HUNDREDS x EASTPAK – PADDED PAK’R® ($75)

The design where it all began for Eastpak. Now reinvented by the classic Californian streetwear brand, there’s no telling where it will lead. Combining functional design features like padded laptop sleeve, shoulder straps, and back panel with a distinctive camo version of The Hundreds’ iconic Adam bomb motif. Capped off by other signature details such as robust metal hardware, woven wrapping bag, and cobranded logo.

THE HUNDREDS x EASTPAK – KERR ($80)

Eastpak’s versatile shopper that goes anywhere now has the look to match. The same playful signature camo print, interspersed with robust webbing handles and upgraded with metal hardware, woven wrapping bag, and co-branded logo.

THE HUNDREDS x EASTPAK – THE ONE ($45)

The perfect matching accessory or standalone statement piece. Our classic The One shoulder bag just gained even further in street cred courtesy of The Hundreds’ iconic camo print, exclusive to this Spring/ Summer 22 collection. Also sold with extra woven wrapping bag and co-branded logo.

THE HUNDREDS x EASTPAK – TRANS4 S ($200)

Stand out on the conveyor belt and down the airplane aisle with this matching carry-on trolley, upscaled with the same signature camo print from the rest of The Hundreds x Eastpak SS22 collection. Versatile double-decker storage combines with Eastpak’s world-renowned smooth 360° wheeling system, Hypalon® corners, and durable triple stitched fabrics. A robust look that’s enhanced even further thanks to The Hundred’s signature Adam bomb camo print. Supplied together with a woven laundry bag, co-branded logo, and as an added extra, a matching luggage tag.

The Eastpak x The Hundreds collection drops May 12th at Eastpak.com.