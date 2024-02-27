PUMA Hoops Debuts Scoot Zeros Northern Lights

PUMA Hoops is dropping the third colorway for NBA rookie Scoot Henderson’s signature shoe, the Scoot Zeros Northern Lights.

Inspired by Scoot’s standout style, the newest colorway features pink, blue, and black color blocking infused with metallic iridescence. References to Scoot’s personal mantra, “O.D.D: Overly Determined to Dominate,” are complemented with chrome and sterling elements that reflect his electrifying on-court play.

Photos courtesy of PUMA Hoops

The shoe is a basketball performance shoe, so it is packed with PUMA Hoops tech including the high-rebound PROFOAM EVA.

The Scoot Zeros Northern Lights is available March 1st at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports.