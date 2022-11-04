U.S. Soccer Teams Up With 5 Designers For Limited Capsules Celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup

U.S. Soccer collab

U.S. Soccer has teamed up with five popular innovative designers to create exclusive lifestyle capsule collections as the U.S. Men’s National Team prepares to kick off the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The five brands, who all celebrate culture and diversity through fashion and lifestyle, have collaborated with U.S. Soccer to create exciting offerings of limited edition merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, socks and hats. These brands include: Hidden NY, Awake NY, KidSuper, Jason Scott and VOYCENOW.

The first-of-its-kind collection with Hidden NY, following by launches with each designer thereafter.

The designers have combined their own unique design elements with the U.S. Soccer crest and “Only Forward” campaign marks to create a special set of statement fashion pieces as the USMNT prepares to head to the World Cup.

U.S. SOCCER COLLABORATIONS:

Hidden NY

Awake NY

KidSuper

Jason Scott

VoyceNow

