PUMA Readies RS-Dreamer “Ebony & Ivory” Colorway

PUMA announced this week the upcoming release of the newest colorway of J. Cole’s signature basketball sneaker, the RS-Dreamer: “Ebony and Ivory”.

The RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory”, as first seen on J. Cole during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend earlier this year, leverages PUMA’s running system “RS foam” and innovative RS technology for superior on-court mobility. The classic black and white colorway also includes J. Cole’s signature “DREAMER” logo.

Players will be wearing the new colorway on-court when the 2021 NBA season tips off later this month.

The PUMA RS-Dreamer “Ebony and Ivory” drops December 4th at 10 am EST at Foot Locker, the PUMA NYC Store and PUMA.com.