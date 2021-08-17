Adidas Introduces Patrick Mahomes’ Signature Training Shoe & Apparel

Adidas and Patrick Mahomes have unveiled the NFL star’s signature brand and its first drop: a signature training shoe and apparel collection.

Inspired by his tenacity, ability to perform in the moment, and “now or never” mentality, Mahomes’ first drop with adidas includes the Mahomes 1.0 IMPACT FLX (pronounced flex) training shoe and Future Icons Apparel Collection.

Co-created with Mahomes, who was involved every step of the way, he left his mark on every aspect of the collection, down to introduction of his signature logos. Central to Patrick’s vision for the brand was the concept of time and the inevitable race against the clock that plays out in every drill, every practice, and every game.

This comes to life in this new brand identity and within the footwear and apparel design. A gladiator mask is represented in his primary signature logo, meant to evoke the warrior mentality that drives competitors like Patrick to succeed in the heat of battle. Secondary logos continue the theme, evoking the wavelengths of a heartbeat and a clock face turned to 2PM.

2PM is the nickname given to him as “Patrick Mahomes the Second.” When that stuck, he began to incorporate a clock and watch into his brand as a nod to his never-ending attention to time and the value of his time. Time is the one thing you can’t get back and putting in time is what drives results for Patrick – both on and off the field. 2PM is not just a nickname, but also a way of life.

“The gladiator mask in my logo represents the mindset of making an impact every single day. Whether it’s training in the gym, on-field practice or a game day – that’s always my mentality,” said Patrick Mahomes on his new signature logo.

When designing the Mahomes 1.0 IMPACT FLX training shoe with Patrick, adidas begun by looking at his innovative game and style of play – studying his dynamic foot movements and through computational design, identifying the areas where he needed traction and support the most. Grounded in cleat movements and optimized for turf, the resulting training shoe is built both to perform on the field and stand out on the street.

Available initially in ‘Go Time,’ a vibrant solar green colorway that represents a green traffic light, the shoe radiates the same energy that Patrick brings to his training and the field each and every day. The shoe boasts a wavy design, podded midsole and overlay pieces, which also nod to a team’s heartbeat and the dynamic up and down movements of time.

“The ‘Go Time’ green really pops – I wanted my signature shoe and apparel to stand out – look great and perform during my workouts, but also be eye-catching off-field. I’m channeling that warrior-like game-time energy every day with the introduction of the new collection,” explained Mahomes.

Standout design features of the Mahomes 1.0 IMPACT FLX include TPU overlays that create additional lockdown and security in the forefoot for stability during dynamic movements, a ripstop stretch woven upper that adds durability and protection and a tongue-less bootie construction that creates a sock-like fit. Plus, precisely placed BOOST cushioning in the heel gives the midsole an extra level of comfort and responsiveness.

The collection will also feature a five-piece Future Icons Apparel assortment where the Mahomes logos and color connect the apparel and his footwear for a cohesive look. Offering hoodies, long sleeve shirts, tees, joggers and shorts to keep the pack relevant and sportswear driven.

The Mahomes 1.0 IMPACT FLX “Go Time” colorway and the Future Icons Apparel Collection will is available now at adidas.com.