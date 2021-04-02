Vans Introduces the Go-Anywhere, Do-Anything, Fully Rinsable Shoe: The Trek Slip-On

Vans is back with their first-ever, fully rinsable shoe, the Trek Slip-On.

Continuing the tradition of functional innovation, Vans has created a first-of-its-kind go-anywhere, do-anything slip-on that can take whatever you throw at it. Conceptualized with help from Vans global surf team, the Trek-Slip-On was inspired by the idea of a shoe with the benefits of a sandal, and came to life with the spirit of radical experimentation that Vans Surf has become known for.

Designed to be lightweight and easy to pack for the next adventure, the Trek Slip-On features a one-piece injected TPU composition that was crafted to reduce overall waste and offers durability in a flexible, packable silhouette.

A Checkerboard design upper features open windows for breathability and the ability to rinse-and-repeat whenever needed. Ports along the toe and heel have been incorporated for water drainage, and an oversized reverse Waffle sole provides improved traction and grip in a variety of conditions.

The hero colorway, grape leaf, is an of-the-moment green, while the shoe is also available in black, navy, and a limited-edition speckled colorway designed by Portland, Oregon-based artist Chris Johanson as part of his Vans x Chris Johanson Collection.

The Vans Trek-Slip-On is available now at Vans Surf retailers and at Vans.com/surf.