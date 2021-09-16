TOMS Launches New Waterproof Suede Colorways Of its Rover Alpargata

TOMS launched the first Rover Alpargata over the summer and now follows with two new colorways for the upcoming fall season.

The TOMS Rover Alpargata gets two new colorways in water-resistant suede: Dirty Olive and Nutmeg.

If you are unfamiliar, the Rover is low maintenance like a slip-on and durable like a sneaker, combining extreme comfort with bold style. It touts a sole built with dual density blended rubber/EVA compound for high rebound in the forefoot, and high density cushioning in the heel… and outfitted with a water-resistant suede.

Additionally, every purchase gives back to organizations at the grassroots level, as part of TOMS new social impact strategy where 1/3 of all profits are donated to those doing good on the ground.

The new TOMS Rover Alpargata colorways are available now at TOMS.com.