Adidas Unveils South Park Collection With Foot Locker

Adidas has announced an upcoming collection of footwear and apparel with South Park, as part of an exclusive release with Foot Locker.

The new collection features classic Adidas silhouettes and design details inspired by the series’ most recognizable characters and unforgettable moments, including bold iterations of the NMD, Stan Smith, Superstar and Forum Low sneakers.

Forum Low South Park: The Cartman Forum Low 80s B-ball trainer stands out in classic leather and playful colors inspired by Cartman’s outfit.

NMD_R1 V2 South Park: The South Park x adidas NMD R1 V2 takes aesthetic inspiration from Butters' supervillain alter ego, Professor Chaos. The silhouette features silver foil details and green tones that match the evil Butters' vibe.

Superstar South Park: Two cultural icons – the adidas Superstar and South Park's Kyle Broflovski – come together on these trainers, with colors and textures that imitate Kyle's look.

Stan Smith South Park: Inspired by Stan Marsh's blue and red poof-ball hat, the Stan Smith South Park silhouette features a bright blue leather upper with a touch of red on the lower. Made with a series of recycled materials, the upper features at least 50% of recycled content.

NMD_R1 South Park: The adidas NMD_R1 shoes celebrate South Park's seemingly immortal Kenny. The bold orange mimics his iconic parka, with the furry interior popping out just like the lining of his hood.

Forum Low South Park A.W.E.S.O.M.-O 4000: These adidas x South Park shoes are dressed up like A.W.E.S.O.M.-O 4000, aka Cartman in disguise, with silver pops throughout, eyes and mouth graphics, a paper-like texture, and curly, spring laces.

The Adidas x South Park collection is available now, exclusively through Foot Locker locations in the US.