Kappa Celebrates Interscope Records’ 30th Anniversary With Collabo

Kappa has announced a partnership with Interscope Records on a limited-edition capsule, which celebrates the record label’s 30th anniversary.

Inspired by the legendary music and artists that Interscope Records has produced over the years, the collaborative collection features a special edition tracksuit and a bucket hat, which takes wearers on a trip down memory lane. Both styles blend together Kappa’s most iconic styles and colors with Interscope Records’ logos.

The collection pays homage to Interscope Records’ journey over the years as a brand that, early in its existence, was considered a rebellious disrupter. There’s six pieces in all.

To accompany the capsule collection, Kappa and Interscope Records have released a campaign video featuring some of the labels’ brightest new talent, including Jae Lynx dressed in the Kappa x Interscope Records gear.

The Kappa x Interscope Records capsule collection is available now on the Interscope website.