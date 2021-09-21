STADIUM Launching “Paraiso” Collection

STADIUM by Stadium Goods returns to launch a limited edition collection with Los Angeles artist Erin D. Garcia.

The 13 piece collection titled “Paraiso: Above the Clouds” leads us on a journey to find our own paradise and find an escape from a weary world. Known for his major murals and precise brushwork, Erin dug further into objective work for this collection, resulting in impactful apparel pieces meant to live out in the world for other people to see in a way that it’s not in a gallery.

Pieces include a satin jacket, hoodies, a track pant, t-shirt, towel and more.

The STADIUM by Stadium Goods “Paraiso” collection is set to launch September 21st at the brand’s online store.