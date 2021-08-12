Vault by Vans and SNS Announce Latest Collaboration

Vault by Vans has teamed up with SNS to reveal their latest collaboration. The partnership between the long-time companions includes a Vans OG Authentic LX and a SNS apparel capsule including a t-shirt and linen pants, dropping on August 18th exclusively at SNS.

Vans has helped shape the DNA of California-footwear since 1966 and to pay tribute to this extensive history, SNS discovered a print in the brand’s archive from the early ‘90s honoring the beaches around Southern California. A place close to SNS’ heart, with Venice Beach right at the center of it, the Vault by Vans OG Authentic LX nods to the timeless artwork from way back, reimagining the black and white illustration with all seven SNS locations.

Crafted with signature canvas, a vulcanized midsole with “SNS” lettering and the iconic waffle outsole, the Authentic LX features the artwork printed all over the upper. The striking design is also featured on the premium cotton short-sleeve tee. Equipped with a chest and back print, the SNS t-shirt is followed by a summer-ready linen pant with an adjustable waistband, button closure, zip fly and several pockets to complete the Vault by Vans x SNS look.

The Vault by Vans x SNS collection will release exclusively via the SNS app on August 18th, with sign-ups starting on August 13th and closing on August 17th. For more information and where to purchase, please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops.