STAPLE x Fossil Limited-Edition Collaboration

Fossil has teamed up with iconic design studio, STAPLE, helmed by creative icon Jeff Staple, for a limited edition watch collection.

Inspired by iconic watches from the Fossil archives and the concept of time itself, the limited-edition collection is a nod to the history of both brands coupled with the element of discovery for the next generation of collectors. The collection consists of three timepieces with highly unique design details.

Launching alongside the watches are two limited-edition black interchangeable rPet straps and three exclusive STAPLE x Fossil digital dials with pigeon logos for Gen 6 display smartwatches.

The STAPLE x Fossil limited watch collection is available now at Fossil.com.