Vans LTD x Sci-Fi Fantasy Drops Limited Skate Capsule

Vans LTD partners with Los Angeles-based brand Sci-Fi Fantasy for a limited edition capsule shaped by the brand founder and pro skater Jerry Hsu.

For the capsule, Vans leans into Jerry’s mind-melting world of Sci-Fi, which you can check out the recently captured short film following his creative process below.

The Vans LTD x Sci-Fi Fantasy collection includes a two-tone Sk8-Hi Pro that takes direction from a pair of vintage shoes, reflected in the modern execution of retro colorways. Sci-Fi’s “X” logo — a nod to the brand’s affinity for ‘90s digital tech designs — appears on the quarter of the shoe, as well as across a jersey and hat in the collection. On the heel cup, “Sci-Fi” is printed on the left and “Fantasy” on the right.

Jerry also puts his spin on the Old Skool Pro with true blue and green, along with a UltraRange Tri-Lock sandal in Sci-Fi Fantasy black. The similar color palette carries over to the Vans x Sci-Fi Fantasy jersey, a vintage take on an athletic silhouette inspired by Jerry’s own collections from the ‘90s. “Generic Technology” is printed across the chest in Chinese, a common theme appearing across T-shirts and hoodies since the brand’s inception.

The Vans LTD x Sci-Fi Fantasy collection is available now at select Vans Pro Skate retailers. Visit Vans.com/Skate for more info.