California State Parks & Parks Project Drops Capsule Collection

Parks Project, the national park apparel company that gives back to parks with every purchase, has partnered with California’s State Parks for a limited edition capsule collection.

The drop is the first time Parks Project has partnered with a state park system for a collection. For this partnership, 5% of the sales will fund the Junior Ranger Program, which connects youth with California’s State Park System via geology, ecology, safety, plants and wildlife activities.

Our state parks represent the best of what California has to offer,” says Keith Eshelman, CEO and co-founder of Parks Project. “There’s a reason our company was founded after volunteering in a California park — their vast array of landscapes is breathtaking and spending time in these places is an experience I’m fortunate to share with my children. Whether you’re out there biking, surfing, camping, birdwatching, or anything else, it’s safe to say these places are uniquely special and essential to protect for future generations to come.”

“California State Parks is grateful to partner with Parks Project, a comapny who brings awareness and access to public outdoor spaces and helps preserve parklands,” says California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “We hope to see the vintage apparel out in state parks, representing a new generation of park advocates. This partnership is just one more way we can welcome diversity, access, and awareness to California’s beloved state parks.”

The collection features the classic California State Bear against a golden background reminiscent of the state itself on a hoodie, t-shirt, long sleeve t-shirt, hat and enamel mug.

The California State Parks x Parks Project capsule is available now at ParksProject.us.