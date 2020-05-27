éS Celebrates MENIKMATI 20th Anniversary With New Collection

éS announced this week that they are celebrating the 20th anniversary of its iconic éS MENIKMATI video with the release of a new capsule of footwear, apparel and soon to be seen unreleased footage.

In skateboarding history, there’s very few videos that had the impact that MENIKMATI did in 2000. Featuring one of the best skate teams ever, éS MENIKMATI has is considered one of the best skateboard videos. Released to public acclaim, Menikmati inspired other shoe companies to follow suit with their own videos. Previously, skate videos were largely dominated by hardgoods manufacturers.

The full-length skate film featured the likes of Arto Saari, Ronnie Creager, Rodrigo TX, Tom Penny, Rick McCrank, Bob Burnquist and Eric Koston, while the DVD version included a bonus Paul Rodriguez section as well.

The footwear collection feature new iterations of éS’ Silo, Evant, and Accel Slim models, as well as a trio of shirts. The collection is available now at esSkateboarding.com.

Watch the iconic “MENIKMATI” video below, via éS Skateboarding’s Youtube Channel.