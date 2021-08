PUMA has announced the signing of Killian Hayes, the Detroit Piston’s French guard who is entering his second season in the NBA.

Killian becomes PUMA’s first men’s basketball ambassador in France, which is part of PUMA’s plan to grow its basketball roster worldwide.

Killian was selected 7th overall by the Pistons in the 2020 NBA Draft. He will be wearing various PUMA Hoops styles including the new Fusion Nitro Spectra.