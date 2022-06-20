Pharrell and adidas Originals reprise their ongoing partnership by introducing the Hu NMD Animal Print “Orange.”

This latest release builds on Pharrell’s Hu NMD lineage, which has been a platform for him to innovate a brand classic and showcase his amalgamation of styles.

The Hu NMD Animal Print leans heavily into an evergreen trend in fashion, featuring an embroidered all over print that adds texture to the sock-like material in a vibrant orange colorway. Accompanying rope laces feature reflectivity, while the shoe’s signature heel cage allows the wearer to lace their sneakers in unique ways. The sneaker is constructed with an engineered adidas Primeknit textile upper, matched with a BOOST midsole and rubber outsole.

The Pharrell x Adidas Originals Hu NMD Animal Print “Orange” drops June 25th from adidas.com, adidas CONFIRMED, and select retailers.