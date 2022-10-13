“Hunter Creators” Launches With Collabs From Alexander-John

British heritage brand Hunter has announced that it is launching their newest program, Hunter Creators, a series of customized capsule collaborations featuring one-of-a-kind classic Hunter boots designed by some of today’s hottest young artists and designers.

The first drop will launch on Thursday, October 13th with designs by program curator and renowned streetwear designer, Alexander-John.

Hunter Boots introduces Hunter Creators curated by artist and streetwear collaborator Alexander-John. The series will include monthly limited-edition, unique product drops of the iconic PLAY and Original styles from Hunter.

Alexander-John has selected four artists including Justin Gilzene aka CLUB BUM, Sam Lao, D’ana Nunez aka COVL, and Malcolm Stuart to participate in the series and create custom designs via a variety of techniques and mediums. AJ will serve as a mentor for these designers to help them discover and create unique designs.

As a special program extension, Alexander will also be announcing an Artist Discovery contest alongside the first drop – allowing consumers to enter to win for their chance to become the sixth designer in the series! The winner’s design will be released February 2023. The custom boots will be exclusively sold via Concepts in-store and online.

New designs by Alexander-John are available now at HunterBoots.com.