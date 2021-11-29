Etnia Barcelona Collaborates With Open Arms to Save Lives

The Etnia Barcelona Foundation has joined forces with non-governmental organization Open Arms for a unique collaborative venture to give voice to, and tell the story of, the generous, courageous work that Open Arms is engaged in and the lives it is saving.

An alliance that came about naturally, between two projects that not only share the same city, but also the same values, purpose and, above all, the same goal: to make the world a better place. A public-spirited collection features a single glasses style, based on an icon of the Barcelona brand, its mythical Avinyó mode.

The style is round, oversized, in red, featuring biodegradable acetate with unsprung hinges and blue polarized Barberini mineral lenses, offering your eyes maximum protection, even on the high seas. The frames have wings on the sides, emulating the way we tend to shade our eyes with our hands to help us focus better and see the horizon. The form of the terminal tips is inspired by the prow of the Open Arms rescue ship. The glasses come with a neoprene cord as an accessory. The “Open Eyes” campaign starts with a five day trip to the Malakasa and Ritsona Refugee Camps, just outside Athens, in Greece.

The entire profit made from the Etnia Barcelona x Open Arms glasses goes directly to Open Arms. Order now at EtniaBarcelona.com.