Vans Introduces It’s New Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed Pant

Vans has unveil the newest offering in our everyday Skate staples – the Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed pant.

Designed with style and fit in mind, the Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed pant keeps it simple with freedom of motion and comfort for all the skaters out there.

The minimal silhouette allows for versatility in styling and features a regular rise waistline and 17-inch leg opening, for a relaxed fit in the hip, thigh, and leg.

A soft, mid-weight 100% cotton blend provides a lightweight and durable fit. Classic chino front hand pockets are paired with a new coin pocket and embroidered drop-V bartack below the right front pocket. Rear welt pockets with button closure complement the new “V” belt loop detail on the back waistband. Also new is an internal flag label sewn to the hem seam for added visibility when pants are cuffed.

The Vans Authentic Chino Cord Relaxed Pant is offered in hero colorway avocado and is available now at Vans retailers as well as Vans.com/Skateboarding.