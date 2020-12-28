LRG For Coca-Cola Collection is Here

COCA-COLA inspires a Holiday 2020 apparel collection with LRG (Lifted Research Group).

During this time of year, the red and white classic COCA-COLA logo and happy polar bears make people smile in the more than 200 countries where COCA-COLA is served. THE LRG FOR COCA-COLA COLLECTION features the brand’s classic red, and of course the polar bears make an appearance.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the COCA-COLA brand. As a streetwear company we are always focused on the forefront of pop culture. Being able to infuse one of the world’s most iconic marks into our designs speaks to this focus. This collection pushes the boundaries in both style and treatment to create a truly memorable drop” said LRG’s SVP of Design James Wolfe.

All styles in the complete THE LRG FOR COCA-COLA COLLECTION include a co-branded woven label with internal collaboration branding. The complete collection includes a windbreaker and fleece set, a pull over fleece hoodie, a short sleeve t-shirt featuring the Coca-Cola Polar Bear and a long-sleeve tee with the signature COCA-COLA ribbon.

THE LRG FOR COCA-COLA COLLECTION is available now for a limited time at select retailers and L-R-G.com.