Lifestyle brand Herschel Supply has launched their latest Star Wars-inspired collection, featuring the character Ahsoka Tano.

The Star Wars for Herschel Supply, Ahsoka Tano-inspired collection features six signature Herschel styles reimagined with distinct design elements from the formidable Togruta Force user who crosses paths with Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian series.

All styles have custom detailing such as interior liners drawing influence from Ahsoka Tano’s iconic white and blue head tails and the silhouette of the convor bird, and zipper pullers with metal beads referencing Ahsoka’s padawan silk beads, to name a few.

The Star Wars Ahsoka Tano x Herschel Supply Collection is available now at the brand’s online store.