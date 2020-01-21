New Era Celebrates Super Bowl LIV

Iconic headwear brand New Era Cap announced this week the release of the Official Super Bowl LIV Sideline Collection, as well as three additional cap drops happening during the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

The Official Sideline Collection features a 9FORTY cap and a knit. The snapback sports a large embroidered team logo on the front of the cap, alongside a Super Bowl LIV logo on the left side. The knit includes a woven team logo patch on the front and a Super Bowl LIV logo on the left side. Both will be worn on the field by the players and coaches of the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers during the biggest football game of the year.

The collection is available now at NewEraCap.com for $33.99 USD.