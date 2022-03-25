STAPLE Launches Capsule Collection With The New York Rangers

Popular streetwear label STAPLE has launched a new capsule collection with NHL franchise, the New York Rangers.

Debuting at the Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game at Madison Square Garden on Friday (March 25), the collection features a range of items featuring both Rangers and STAPLE branding.

Pieces include short and long sleeve T-shirts, hoodie, practice jersey, long sleeve crewneck, hats, pucks and patches.

The STAPLE x Rangers collection will be available for purchase exclusively at concourse-level team stores during the game, ranging from $12 – $125 USD.