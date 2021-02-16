HUF Partners With Iconic NYC Artist Eric Haze For Exclusive Capsule

Skate brand HUF partners with iconic New York City artist HAZE for an exclusive capsule collection.

Making his debut on the streets of NYC writing the name “HAZE” in the early 70’s, Eric Haze quickly gained notoriety for his trademark letter forms and unique handstyle. His distinct style paved the way for HAZE to open his own design studio in 1986, becoming one of the first graffiti artists to authentically capture street and hip-hop culture through graphic design.

HUF x HAZE capsule features the artist’s signature letterforms on a range of hoodies, tees, headwear and a skate deck, utilizing different techniques including embroideries, flocking, screen prints and all-over patterns.

The highlight of the capsule includes a special tribute to the late Joshua Prince – aka Dust La Rock – a NYC-based artist, past HUF designer, and co-founder of Fool’s Gold Records, who passed away in 2015. The Dust La Rock jacket draws inspiration from an insulated flight jacket in HAZE’s personal archive and is limited to just 100 pieces worldwide.

This HUF x HAZE capsule collection is scheduled to release Thursday (February 18th) at HUF flagship stores and at HUFworldwide.com.