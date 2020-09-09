Online Purchases Fuel Korea’s Ecommerce Market

Korean ecommerce has been on the rise for many years. As more and more Korean shops move to online ordering, local e-commerce rates rise higher than ever before. On a world scale, Korea currently has the seventh-largest e-commerce market. South Korea is also the third-largest e-commerce market in Asia.

According to the International Trade Administration, 99.2 percent of Korean households have Internet access via mobile devices or computers. This percentage means that more people than ever are trusting Internet services to deliver the goods or services they are ordering online safely. With Korea being rated highly on the list of largest e-commerce markets, a substantial amount of products and services are becoming more available online.

Though brick-and-mortar buildings are still an option for Korean shops, there is simply a more extensive market online for the same businesses. Shops that specialize in a specific type of retail product or service will sometimes even do better business online since more potential customers can access their products. Accessibility is especially crucial for businesses’ survival during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, Celebration-related products are usually only sought out once a year and can be challenging to come by while shopping around in person. Brick-and-mortar shops have suffered a loss of sales in recent years, and even more, since the coronavirus pandemic was declared. Online shops for specialty celebration products are typically more successful than brick-and-mortar stores because of their easy accessibility and communication. One example of a business that has realized this importance of accessibility is Joteta.

Jote~ta is an online-only Korean shop that specializes in Doljabi or Doljanchi themed products. Authentic Dol handbooks, Doljanchi decoration sets, and a Doljabi set are among the items included in the Korean online shop. All products are made in Korea and can usually be shipped domestically within one business day. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, domestic shipping rates have increased to 1-3 business days, and international shipping could take up to 15 business days.

Traditional Korean gifts and Doljabi Sets for Doljanchi celebrations are also available through an online order from Jote~ta anytime. A jade ring and Makgeolli kit are both choices for gift options. The Makgeolli kit includes detailed instructions to make two one-liter bottles of Makgeolli. Makgeolli is a traditional rice wine liquor that has a soft, milky color and tangy taste.

Whatever product you are looking for from Jote~ta, you can place an order at any time that is right for you. This idea of never-ending accessibility is what separates Korean ecommerce from the decreasing number of purchases made in-store. Korean shops with an online market have the potential for higher success due to the growing number of people using their iPhones to shop online. Korean ecommerce is the highest it has ever been and will likely only continue to grow with time. Every online order contributes to that success.