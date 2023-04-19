Reebok Celebrates Freethinking Lifestyles With “Recreational Activities” Sneaker Pack

Reebok has recently released its new “Recreational Activities” sneaker collection featuring four nostalgic models that celebrate wanderers and freethinkers.

Across four iconic Reebok footwear models, the pack mixes earthy colors and high-quality materials like wool, hemp, twill, and corduroy with nostalgic patterns like tie dye, bandana, paisley, and florals to celebrate the freethinkers, wanderers, and adventurers of then and now.

A groovy alteration of Reebok’s brand wordmark ties the collection together, while a mix of materials, colors, and patterns tell a story unique to each shoe:

Nano X3 : This sun-bleached take on Reebok’s industry-best trainer features an all-over tie dye print, earthy color pops on the midsole and outsole, and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Pump TZ : This west coast inspired version of the iconic Pump basketball shoe fuses patchwork and patterns of ’70s grunge with retro ’90s sport style.

Beatnik : Inspired by ‘baja’ hoodies of the ‘60s, this bohemian take on Reebok’s comfy sandal presents a heavy knit upper with patterned webbings, grounded by a gritty speckled outsole.

LT Court : Earthy granola materials and patterns – and a tearaway tongue detail – make up the upper on this version of Reebok’s ‘80s court model, seated atop a gritty speckled outsole.

Classic Leather : Inspired by harem patchwork pants, this ‘hippie’ take on the historic Classic Leather features a bold mix of corduroy, washed denim, paisley and groovy prints like tie dye and bandana for a design that’s nostalgic and open minded.

Reebok’s “Recreational Activities” sneaker collection is available now at Reebok.com and select retailers.