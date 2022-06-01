HUF & Thrasher Team Up For Area-Inspired Capsule Collection

This summer, HUF and Thrasher come together for a collection that cements them as two iconic Bay Area brands. Both have been fixtures in the skate community for decades and this capsule honors and celebrates the long-standing history between them.

The HUF x Thrasher collection celebrates two dynasties earning the title of GOATs. The collection is not only a reference to these brands being two of the “Greatest Of All Time,” but also a nod to Thrasher’s iconic “Skate Goat” logos, which can be seen throughout the collaboration.

Drawing inspiration from two pastimes synonymous with the Bay Area – skateboarding and baseball – the HUF x Thrasher collection ties in SF Giants’ colors (orange, black, and cream) with ballpark-themed graphics.

The collection will include a range of vintage-inspired apparel and accessories. Key pieces from the collection include the Field Crew Jacket, Center Field Baseball Jersey, Goat Bobblehead, Split Snapback Hat, and a HUF x Thrasher Baseball & Bat Set.

The HUF x Thrasher collaboration is set to release on June 2 on HUF’s website, flagship stores, and select HUF retailers.

Following the collection’s launch will be the release of the HUF x Thrasher Brazil tour skate video, which will go live on Thrasher’s website on Friday, June 3rd, 2022.