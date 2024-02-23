Tyrrell Winston Teams Up With ’47 For All-Star Collection

’47 partnered with artist Tyrrell Winston on a new capsule collection and an installation that took place during NBA All-Star Weekend.

The ’47 CLEAN UP cap featuring the “W” is available now on the brand’s website after its release in Indianapolis. Winston helped celebrate All-Star Weekend with a capsule collection curated at the intersection of art and sports.

This exclusive drop includes a ’47 CLEAN UP cap and matching ’47 Foundation Tee with graphics custom-designed by the artist himself. The Triple Hit ’47 CLEAN UP is a relaxed and curved cap crafted featuring an embroidered, custom-designed basketball motif on the front, embroidered lettering on the back, plus a team logo side hit and an adjustable snapback closure.

The brand’s latest t-shirt innovation, the MVP ’47 Foundation Tee, is a contemporary take on a ’90s tee and features screen-printed graphics including a custom basketball motif designed by Winston.

Photos courtesy of ’47

Winston’s sculptural artworks created from found objects (including basketball hoops, nets, and flattened balls themselves) have been exhibited in museums and galleries worldwide.

The Tyrrell Winston x ’47 collection is available now in limited quantities.