Vans Creates Ultimate Utility Shoe: The Slip-On Mule TRK

Vans has unveiled the next generation of its first-ever fully rinsable shoe, the Slip-On Mule TRK. Continuing the tradition of functional innovation, Vans Surf has updated the Slip-On TRK in a mule style, combining the do-anything mentality with an “Off the Wall” design aesthetic.

The Slip-On Mule TRK continues the idea that surf-inspired footwear can be aesthetically appealing and high-performance.

Created as a partner for the Slip-On TRK, the new Mule version provide 360-degree functionality for the modern surfer as they journey to and from the surf. Made with a single-piece TPU molded upper, the Slip-On Mule TRK is engineered with a softer durometer TPU for a roomier fit.

Photos courtesy of Vans

Other design updates include:

Deeper lug centers for mechanical cushioning

New herringbone texture and increased ground contact

New lug angle, engineered to help reduce and promote the expulsion of debris

Extended lug gutters for enhanced water shedding

The Vans Slip-On Mule TRK collection is available now at Vans Surf retail locations and Vans.com/surf.