PUMA x TMC Release New Collection & RS-X3 in honor of Nipsey Hussle

PUMA continues its partnership with the late Nipsey Hussle, honoring both his legacy and vison with the release of a new collection and iteration of the RS-X3 sneaker.

Coming together for their third collection for 2021, PUMA x TMC collaborate to celebrate a MOGUL. THE HUSSLE WAY | MOGUL, pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle’s entrepreneurial journey and is inspired by the tracksuit Hussle wore during the Victory Lap campaign, custom designed by Groovey Lew.

The four-piece “MOGUL” capsule collection includes an all-over peacoat colored Ralph Sampson with gold accent details, gray along with a branded t-shirt, gray pants and a basketball sweater. The campaign features Cobby Supreme, BH, Cuzzy Capone, Killa Twan, J Stone and Pacman Da Gunman.

The clothing capsule retails for $40-$95 and available now at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Flagship Store and at select retailers including The Marathon Clothing Company.

Additionally, the Marathon RS-X3 – designed by Alexander John & TMC – honors the anniversary of Hussle’s The Marathon Mixtape, which was released back in 2010. The mixtape was the first step in Hussle’s entrepreneurial journey that led to him founding The Marathon Clothing and establishing his personal brand. With premium suede, perforated leather, and “IHUSSLE” branded on the side, the pairs were created as a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, his vision and his legacy.

The sneaker is released in black and white colorways and available now at PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC Flagship Store and at select retailers including The Marathon Clothing Company.