Reebok Announces “Looney Tunes” Footwear & Apparel Collection

Reebok has announced they’ve teamed up with Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) for the release of their second Looney Tunes footwear and apparel collection.

Following a smaller capsule launch in China earlier this year, the capsule has expanded, adding even more footwear options, as well as apparel featuring the iconic characters of the Looney Tunes.

The first drop featured two footwear silhouettes inspired by Bugs Bunny, alongside a limited apparel offering. This time around, the collection features iconic Reebok silhouettes: the Club C, Instapump Fury and Nano X1. Below are some of the highlights:

Classic Leather Legacy AZ – This ‘80s-inspired silhouette gets a makeover from the world’s most “wascally wabbit.” The grey and pink Classic Leather Legacy AZ pays homage to Bugs Bunny through the hairy suede materials and springy details that help the wearer bounce around like the trickster bunny. Available in unisex sizing.

Instapump Fury 95 – Bottle rocket graphics and Road Runner’s legendary speed add an extra dose of rocket power to this version of the Instapump Fury 95. The shoe further pays homage to Road Runner through the upper resembling the character’s bright blue feathers, various “Beep Beep” quotes and signature cloud of dust on the heel. Available in unisex sizing.

Instapump Fury Zone – Unleash your inner Martian with these extraterrestrial Instapump Fury Zone shoes. Inspired by Marvin the Martian’s explosive ray gun, the upper features bright laser beam colors and futuristic details while the sockliner depicts Marvin and the ray gun’s signature electric green bolt. Available in men’s sizing.

Hurrikaze II Low – These Wile E. Coyote-inspired shoes are sure to help the wearer explode onto the court! The action-packed version of this popular basketball silhouette features nods to Wile’s beloved dynamite with a “BOOM!” graphic, warning label and an extra crispy Wile E. Coyote himself. Available in men’s sizing.

Club C – Looney Tunes characters wouldn’t have their classic misadventures if not for the props they use along the way. This Club C pays homage to some of the loudest tools the characters take from the prop house with images on the sockliner and various explosive graphics on the heel and upper. Available in unisex, child and infant sizing.

Nano X1 – Reebok’s most-beloved training shoe gets a sleek makeover from the sneaky Sylvester the Cat. Lace up in these Nano X1’s for any action-packed chase but keep an eye out for the elusive Tweety or you might be seeing stars more than just what is featured on the upper and heel. Available in men’s sizing.

The complete Reebok x Looney Tunes Collection will be available on Reebok.com beginning May 23rd exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members before becoming globally available on May 26th.