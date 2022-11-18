Neighborhood x Harley-Davidson Collaborate on Limited Moto Culture-Inspired Apparel Collection

Legendary motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson and renowned streetwear brand Neighborhood have teamed up for a limited collaboration of apparel.

Neighborhood, started in 1994 in Tokyo, Japan, was originally conceived as part of founder Shinsuke Takizawa’s motorcycle enthusiast interests. Neighborhood’s mix of luxury construction standards, and classic utilitarian and subculture aesthetics made the brand a cornerstone of modern streetwear. With shared interests in motorcycling and focus on craftsmanship, Neighborhood x Harley-Davidson is the new iconic duo.

The collaboration fuses the heritage logos of both brands in motorcycle culture-inspired style with the perfect touch of streetwear ease and comfort. Comprised of sweatshirts, longsleeve and shortsleeve t-shirts, a lightweight racing jacket and a handful of accessories (hats, mug and sticker pack), each style features both brands’ logos with lightening graphic details and skeletons.

The Neighborhood® x Harley-Davidson® collection is available now at neighborhood.jp and h-d.com/neighborhood, as well as at ComplexCon in Long Beach, CA where the brands will have a collaborative space.

Highlights include:

NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Racing Jacket

Signature style at every turn starts with the NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Racing Jacket. It’s crafted from a durable, high-density cut of SOLOTEX® polyester twill with an anti-static polyester taffeta lining. This classic, race-inspired silhouette features a snap-tab stand collar, rib-knitting for added comfort and wearability, and front hand-warmer pockets with a secure zipper closure. It’s adorned with a bold skeleton appliqué plus branding that honors these two icons.

NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Pullover Hoodie

Winning legends unite on our NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Pullover Hoodie. This relaxed fit is made from a cozy cut of dry-touch cotton jersey with hoodie favorites like a lined drawstring hood and a roomy kangaroo pocket. Finished with Harley-Davidson’s #1 Logo created to celebrate its 1969 AMA Grand National Championship season title on front, and its iconic Bar & Shield logo on back.

NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Lightning Bolt T-Shirt

Harness the raw power of nature and the open road in this NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Lightning Bolt T-Shirt. Crafted from heavyweight all-cotton jersey for longwearing comfort and durability with a rib-knit neckline to help keep its shape. Its signature look features electrifying lightning graphics coupled with branding from two forces to be reckoned with in the fashion and motorcycling industries.

NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley-Davidson® Skull T-Shirt

The essence of motorcycling and streetwear style comes alive on the NEIGHBORHOOD® x Harley Davidson® Skull T-Shirt. Crafted from breathable cotton jersey for all-day comfort with a rib-knit neckline to help keep its shape. Its graphics display a unique mix that pays tribute to Harley’s storied history, complete with a replica of our 1930s Silver Wing patch that appeared on racing caps and jerseys. The shirt also showcases NEIGHBORHOOD’s “Craft with Pride” tagline and origin of this fashion vanguard in modern Japanese culture.