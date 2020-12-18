Artist Who Designed Snoop Dogg’s Debut Album Drops Shoe Palace Collaboration

Sneaker retailer Shoe Palace has released a limited edition apparel collection with legendary Long Beach, California artist Joe Cool, best known for creating the artwork for Snoop Dogg’s iconic debut album, Doggystyle.

The capsule honors the Joe Cool and the Snoop Dogg classic, each piece made with quality fabrics and is extremely limited.

“It’s not that I wanted to become an artist. I just had the gift. I knew I could draw. What gave me the opportunity to become a professional artist was when I was in prison and I got a call from Snoop. He said he was going to work with Dr. Dre. He let me listen to Nuthin but a “G” Thang and I knew it was hard. He then told me he wanted me to do his first album cover. When I got out of prison, he wanted me to get to work on his album,” Joe Cool said.





















When Shoe Palace first approached Joe Cool about putting together an exclusive collection – both sides were committed to making sure these new pieces honored Cool’s unique style and legacy as an artist. Joe Cool provided some vintage artwork from the Doggystyle era, but he also tweaked some of the designs for the Shoe Palace customer.

The line consists of tees, hoodies and shorts, all available now at Shoe Palace store locations and on ShoePalace.com.