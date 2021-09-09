Vans Releases UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2

Vans has released what they call their most adventure-ready shoe yet: the UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2.

Released as part of the all-new MTE-2 collection, the sneakers have been modified to get you there and designed for the surfer who – when the waves are good – will trek through rain, mud and snow to reach them.



From the mountains to the seas, the outdoors has always been a part of Vans’ canvas. Vans MTE was made to keep you outside and exploring no matter the weather or the terrain, which is the case for Vans Surf team riders LeeAnn Curren, Pat Schmidt and Yuzuru Shinjo. Built on three key principles of moisture management, thermoregulation, and added traction to handle the elements, Vans’ enhanced MTE-2 collection will take you places you never expected.

The shoe features the GORE-TEX Invisible Fit™ waterproof membrane that keeps water out while letting internal moisture evaporate, so your feet stay dry. The Zonal Primaloft® insulation has millions of tiny air pockets that trap and preserve body heat to keep your feet nice and warm. An aggressive outsole tread pattern with Vans’ new All-Trac™ Cold Weather Compound grips anything from wet city streets to unpredictable trails, and the UltraCush™ dual-density midsole provides the cushioning and support needed to get you out there. Way out there.

The UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2 launches in two colorways. Dachshund is a rich warm brown with a black sole and detailing and tonal GORE-TEX typography on the quarter. Bright red laces and gold tone hardware finish off the look, creating a modern take on a classic hiking boot. The marshmallow colorway offers the same performance, but with a classic sneaker look. The white upper, white sole, and white hardware look is rounded out with a black Sidestripe, black lining, and black tongue and heel loops.

The Vans UltraRange EXO Hi GORE-TEX MTE-2 and MTE-2 apparel collection is available now at Vans retail locations and Vans.com.