Vans & BAPE Team Up For Second Footwear & Apparel Collection

Vans and BAPE are reunite for the second time, as they announce an upcoming footwear and apparel collection. The first partnership came via a collection that dropped back in November.

With shared roots in both street culture and self-expression, the drop is brought to life with a collision of iconic identities resulting in an apparel and footwear collection that redefines classic silhouettes.

The collection includes a remastering of two of Vans’ most iconic footwear styles – the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool. The elevated Sk8-Hi 38 DX features a combination of colors across the pair. A statement, mismatched style with a custom ABC Camo pattern unique to this collaboration. The Old Skool 36 DX, a staple in the Vans line-up, features a simple suede canvas body and BAPE®’s most iconic ABC Camo.

Tying up the capsule are two limited tees in understated black and white with logo detailing and popping with a vibrant illustration of the Vans x BAPE® Sk8-Hi.

The Vans x BAPE® limited capsule will be available beginning February 26, sold exclusively at Vans and BAPE® retail stores and at Vans.com.