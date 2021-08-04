Vault by Vans & FDMTL Debut OG Footwear Assortment Crafted with Distressed Indigo Fabric

Vault by Vans reunites with renowned Japanese denimwear brand FDMTL for the release of an assortment of OG footwear styles carefully crafted with distressed indigo fabric.

The three-piece footwear assortment showcases timeless craftsmanship and design through elevated materials with meticulous attention to detail.

Founded in 2005 out of the Tokyo, Japan, FDMTL produces “Japan made” indigo garments with an uncompromising level of workmanship. Each piece is created with integrity and a precise construction that keeps longevity and creative expression at the core of the brand. The result of the Vault by Vans and FDMTL partnership combines two rich legacies with an attractive offering of three OG footwear styles including the OG Authentic LX, OG Sk8-Hi LX and the OG Slip-On LX. Each model showcases a heavily distressed indigo jacquard cotton denim upper that reveals patchwork construction and sashiko stitchwork to demonstrate the enduring longevity and durability the material holds. Each model is finished with a tonal indigo outsole.

The Vault by Vans x FDMTL footwear collection will be available at select Vault by Vans retailers on August 7. For more information and where to purchase, please visit The Drop List, a calendar of Vans’ most exclusive product drops.