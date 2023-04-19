Introducing New Golf Brand: Sandy Par

Today, we introduce you to Sandy Par, a new golf apparel and utility brand goes beyond the typical polyester polo shirt. Embracing its underdog story, Sandy Par’s lead product is a re-invention of the golf towel – the most under-appreciated and under-utilized product in golf. They say their’s is special ad holds multiple pending design and utility patents.

Sandy Par creator Brian Jones has over 40 years of holding a golf club in his hand on the course, and over two decades as a leader in the skateboard industry rolling in the streets. Embracing the creative communities Jones has been surrounded by in golf, fashion and skateboarding, the brand’s entire collection features meticulous attention to detail and construction with premium materials. Creative spins on golf art and product design shine through the thoughtful line of custom-cut headwear, apparel, accessories and Sandy Par character products.

For the release of the “Warm-Up” Collection, Sandy Par is showcasing a behind-the-scenes view of what makes golf run. Golf is not only about throwing darts and having a party; it’s a machine that needs dedicated people to embrace this amazing sport for it to be special for all of us. Newport Beach Golf Course (NBGC), a small 18-hole public golf course in Newport Beach, CA, is the setting. The entire staff at NBGC embraced what the Sandy Par™ brand means to them in golf, so Sandy Par™ would like to show what they mean to the brand by shining a light on their crafts and professions.

The Original Sandy Par™ Towel (Patents Pending)

The current experience of using a golf towel and brush to clean your clubs “is terrible,” according to Sandy Par. There are too many tools to worry about to make it easy, quick and consistent. They believe they’ve fixed this issue, thanks to a thick supreme microfiber towel, which they call “a true all-in-one product, beneficial to every golfer worldwide.”

The Original Sandy Par™ Towel Features Include:

Thick Supreme Microfiber that retains moisture and durability for excessive use.

that retains moisture and durability for excessive use. Non-Abrasive Scour Pad to scrub your club grooves clean.

to scrub your club grooves clean. Herringbone Binding and Bartack Corners for added durability and to help the towel maintain a full shape over time.

for added durability and to help the towel maintain a full shape over time. Jacquard Elastic Handle that stretches, hooks, or ties onto your golf bag, clubs, or golf cart.

that stretches, hooks, or ties onto your golf bag, clubs, or golf cart. Unique Branding Locations for custom towel requests.

for custom towel requests. Multiple design and utility patents pending.

Photos courtesy of Sandy Par

Among the collection is also the fashion-forward Sandy Par headwear, featuring high-pile terry cloth that is both soft and extremely moisture-wicking. Their putter covers and Sandy Par ball markers give every golfer an option to be self-represented with Sandy Par™ character and color options.

Shop the full Sandy Par on-course utilities and off-course apparel collection online at SandyPar.com.