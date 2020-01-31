Reebok x Billionaire Boys Club Unveil Anticipated ZIG X BBC Sneaker

Billionaire Boys Club is linking with Reebok for their highly anticipated collaboration: ZIG x BBC.

The upcoming sneaker follows a hit collaborative sneaker between the two brands, which dropped at ComplexCon Long Beach in 2019. The second iteration of the ZIG x BBC features a unique sole built for athletic performance while featuring BBC’s moon surface print. BBC’s iconic spaceman logo with a vector branded helmet.

The sneaker is inspired by Pharrell’s fascination with outer space, which dates back to his first N.E.R.D. album, In Search Of.

The drop also features Zig Kinetica, built around a distinctive zigzag-shaped sole that captures and returns the kinetic energy of every step.

The ZIG X BBC is slated to drop February 7 at the BBC ICECREAM NYC Flagship and on bbcicecream.com for $160 USD.