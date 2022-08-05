Reebok to Reissue Momentous Question Mid “Blue Toe”

Reebok has officially announced the return of the historic Question Mid “Blue Toe”, a noteworthy colorway of Allen Iverson’s first signature shoe introduced during his standout ’96-’97 rookie season.

Reebok’s original Question Mid would arrive in 1996 at the heart of a basketball footwear revolution, but the brand’s pitch to a young and hopeful Allen Iverson was about much more than a sneaker – it was about their commitment to “A.I.”

“It was a dream come true,” recalled Iverson. “It was close to the same feeling of when you get drafted. Only a certain amount of people have their own signature shoe; that really means you’re special.”

Succeeding its “OG” predecessor that season, Question Mid “Blue Toe” took center stage on a March night in ’97 as Philly’s highlight-reel rookie point guard, Allen Iverson – wearing the shoe – famously “crossed up“ one of basketball’s greatest players. A symbol of Iverson’s fearless athleticism, that historic moment lives on in the soles of an iconic sneaker.

25 years later, Question Mid “Blue Toe” returns packed with original design elements including a tumbled leather upper, blue pearlized leather toe box, ice rubber outsole, ghillie lacing system, embroidered Vector logos, iconic “Q” heel logo, and a custom rookie Iverson sock liner arriving in OG-inspired Question packaging.

Reebok’s Question Mid “Blue Toe” returns August 19 in full-family sizing at Reebok.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Hibbett, and other select retailers. Reebok UNLOCKED members will receive one-day early access on August 18, while sneaker boutique Packer is slated to release a limited number of pairs in-store and online August 12.