Vault by Vans x Baracuta FW20 Capsule Collection

Vault by Vans partners with the iconic British brand, Baracuta, for an elevated collection of footwear and apparel.

From its humble beginnings as a rainwear manufacturer in Manchester, England, Baracuta rose to global fame as the brand behind the iconic G9 Jacket, designed for the golf course and commonly known as the “swing jacket.” Like Vans, the brand is a true classic… and this collaboration pays homage to Baracuta’s signature logo and print.

Brothers John and Isaac Miller started Baracuta in the industrial heartland of Northwest England, producing rainwear for established brands like Burberry. In the 1930s, the Miller brothers began to develop the Baracuta name as an independent brand, creating a number of unique designs, each with an alphanumeric codename. In 1937, they developed the G9, and the following year, the Chieftain of the Clan Fraser granted the Millers permission to use the Fraser Tartan for the lining of the jacket – which is still used throughout the Baracuta line today and is featured in the Vault by Vans x Baracuta collaboration.









The collection consists of Vans’ Old Skool VLT LX, which lays Vans’ Sidestripe and checkerboard over the classic Frasier Tartan plaid. The Sk8-Hi VLT LX gives a nod to Baracuta’s roots in outerwear, with a stash cargo pocket on the quarter, while the Slip-On VLT LX uses original Baracuta branding throughout the embossed checkerboard print. To round out the collection, Vault by Vans x Baracuta introduce the classic chore coat in two colorways, blue and burgundy, a woven tartan plaid shirt, as well as a navy blue polo featuring a small chest embroidery and custom Fraser Tartan Checkerboard plaid on the back yolk.

The Vault by Vans x Baracuta collection will be available in select Vault by Vans accounts beginning December 5, 2020. Visit Vans.com/Vault for more info.