Foot Locker Announces Nike’s “Peace, Love, Swoosh” Collection

Foot Locker has announced that Nike’s forthcoming “Peace, Love, Swoosh” collection will be available exclusively at Foot Locker, Inc.’s family of brands.

The collection speaks to the uplifting nature of participating in sports as a community. When hit with adversity, everyone looks to their local communities to collectively work through the hurdles together, as a unified front. Sports unites us with confidence and drives a collective thought of fortitude that transcends the court/field of play into our everyday lives. This collection drives home that message, celebrating communities from diverse backgrounds and promoting confidence, unity and self-expression.

The drop features the Air Force 1, Air Max 90, Air More Uptempo and the Huarache Run silhouettes with “Peace, Love, Swoosh” symbols across each.

Apparel is also a part of the drop, including a t-shirt with the same symbols to allow people to show support for their communities.

The Nike “Peace, Love, Swoosh” drops Friday (September 10) at 10:00am ET at Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Kids Foot Locker, and Foot Locker Canada. Men’s and kids sizes are available.