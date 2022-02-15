Reebok’s All-Star Experience to Celebrate Two Sneakers: 25th Anniversary Question & Instapump Fury Zone

Reebok announced this week that it will return to NBA All-Star Weekend, which takes place this upcoming weekend in Cleveland, to offer Cleveland 2022 attendees an immersive retrofuture “Bok Door” experience.

During the activations, Reebok will showcase the upcoming Question Mid 25th Anniversary and brand new Instapump Fury Zone. The RSVP-only event takes place February 18-19 in downtown Cleveland (location in RSVP link below) and will welcome Reebok friends like Myles Garrett, Dee Brown, Allen Iverson, Shaquille O’Neal and more over the weekend.

Reeboks’ 2022 all-star experience will pull attendees into a sneaker-culture “time machine” exploring the brand’s heritage and future.

“Pump, Question, Fury – Reebok is legendary in basketball and sneakers, so I’m happy to work with the brand in telling its story in Cleveland,” commented all-pro football player and Reebok partner, Myles Garrett. “This is a big weekend for the city. I hope to see tons of fans and friends at the festivities, and look forward to hanging with the Reebok community, playing games, showing some cool new shoes, and just having a good time.”

The activation will first take guests back to the 90s vintage sneaker store scene, highlighting Reebok’s basketball heritage through Allen Iverson’s iconic Question Mid and the upcoming Question Mid 25th Anniversary, a silver iteration dropping February 17th. This 25th “Silver Anniversary” Question Mid marks the final instalment of a year-long celebration of Iverson’s prolific ’96 rookie season and his first signature Reebok shoe – one that has forever changed sneaker history and basketball culture.

Visitors will then be catapulted decades into the future through the “Bok Door” and a transformative space mixing iconic Reebok basketball moments and technologies. These elements and storylines will come together to present the all-new Instapump Fury Zone – dropping February 19th – that offers a modern interpretation of Instapump Fury design language, paired with Pump technology, and built for the modern-day blacktop with style and comfort all-in-one. In this futuristic space, guests will enjoy Reebok hoops-inspired activities, video games, exclusive custom gear and appearances by brand partners Myles Garrett, Dee Brown and more.

Reebok’s 2022 all-star schedule is as follows:

Day 1, February 18: Friends and family, invite only.

Day 2, February 19: Open to public, “Bok Door” – RSVP here (REQUIRED)

The Question Mid 25th Anniversary drops February 17th at Reebok.com and the Foot Locker family of brands. The all-new Instapump Fury Zone drops February 19th at Reebok.com, Finish Line, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.