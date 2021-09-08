HUF Celebrates NYC Roots With Collaboration With the Harold Hunter Foundation

Skate lifestyle brand HUF is celebrating its strong roots in New York City by celebrating the legacy of NY-bred skate legend Harold Hunter. The brand will partner with the Harold Hunter Foundation for a limited edition capsule.

The upcoming release is a three-piece capsule that comes finished with a “Legends Never Die” graphic made up of lettering from heritage NYC institutions.

Formed in Harold’s memory in 2007, the Harold Hunter Foundation (HHF) is a non-profit, grassroots, skateboard community-based organization that provides support for skateboarders in NYC and beyond, so they can reach their full potential as skateboarders and as people.

The HUF x HHF collection releases drops Thursday (September 9) at HUFworldwide.com, HUF flagship stores, and select retailers.