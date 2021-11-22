Vans Collaborates with USPS For First Footwear & Apparel Collection

UPS is known for it’s dedication. They deliver packages throughout the year under various conditions, which makes their blue uniforms (and the instantly recognizable USPS eagle logo) unexpected icons of workwear style. Vans celebrates this by licensing the USPS colors for a first-ever footwear and apparel.

Shipping out as part of the collection are four Vans classics: the Sk8-Hi MTE-1, Sk8-Hi Reissue, the Authentic, and the Old Skool. Combining USPS dress blues with a dark ‘Blue Fog’ shade, the Sk8-Hi MTE-1 is ready for the elements with a vulcanized all-terrain outsole, a sherpa fleece-lined collar, heel pull tab, and reflective tongue badge. The Postal Service’s eagle is emblazoned loudly and proudly on the lateral half of each collar for a finishing touch of flair. The Sk8-Hi Reissue is a Priority Mail box in shoe form, thanks to an all-over Priority Mail print accented by red laces and a red text hit on its midsole (releasing exclusively at Foot Locker on January 20).

The collections Authentic is constructed of light blue denim, which pulls inspiration from the USPS uniform. It’s also decorated with custom branding from heel to toe and certified with a unique stamp graphic on its tongue.

Finally, the Old Skool is built from supple white tumbled leather, with signature USPS color on its Jazz Stripe and collar trim, a U.S. Mail logo directly below its midsole foxing, and a stamped tongue badge of its own. Each is packaged in a fully custom shoebox, made to match USPS Priority Mail and boxes, and lined with co-branded tissue paper.

Apparel offerings include the ‘Bulk Mail’ pullover hooded sweatshirt and pocket t-shirt plus the ‘Priority’ beanie, all presented in navy blue. The hoodie is built from a heavyweight 320gsm fleece and features a trio of graphic hits: an embroidered USPS truck on its chest, a printed graphic on its left sleeve, and a sizeable high-density print on its back. The pocket t-shirt sticks a small label directly on its pocket and prints a large Postal Service graphic on the back, and the beanie boasts an oversized patch on its front plus Vans embroidery on the rear.

The Vans x USPS collection will release via Vans.com, select Vans retailers, FootLocker.com, and Foot Locker stores in limited quantities starting November 29. Additionally, on January 20 Foot Locker will be launching the exclusive Sk8-Hi Reissue. Shoes range from $65 to $115 and apparel from $28 to $75.