CLAE Launches “DREAM” Collection With Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche

Los Angeles footwear brand CLAE has partnered with high-end Parisian department store Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche for the release of a new limited drop called the “DREAM Collection.”

For the new “DREAM Collection”, CLAE updates it’s Bradley and Malone court shoe silhouettes with subtle pastel details, showcasing the combination of eccentricity and elegance that the department store is best known for.

Inspired by the allegory of the dreamcatcher, CLAE draws inspiration for the DREAM collection from the culture of Los Angeles. In particular, from the basketball court of Venice Beach. Through DREAM, CLAE reinterprets the dreamcatcher for a co-branded logo with the appearance of a basketball net, the ball passing through the net symbolizing the realization of a dream.

In addition to footwear, the collection also includes a limited basketball and t-shirt.

The “DREAM Collection” is available now, exclusively at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche and Clae.com.