Saucony Preps Limited Shadow 6000 “Marshmallow”

Saucony Originals is set to drop new iterations of its classic Shadow 6000 sneaker, coming in a variety of colorways. First up is “Marshmallow”.

The limited edition colorway instantly transports you to candy land. It features a white upper made of supersoft nubuck, suede and microfibre panels, while inside includes shearling lining and a spongy, candy-lilac label.

The marshmallow theme continues with the midsole. It’s made of PWRRUN technology, a soft, lightweight and shock-absorbing compound designed for a comfortable fit.

The classic candy stripe pattern is also featured on the insole and on the custom box.

The Saucony Shadow 6000 “Marshmallow” is slated to drop October 1st, exclusively at Saucony.com.