Zodiac Launches the Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Titanium for 140-Year Anniversary

Luxury watch brand Zodiac has announced the launch of its latest Super Sea Wolf – the Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Titanium.
To commemorate its 140-year anniversary, Zodiac announces a one-of-a-kind, ISO-certified Super Sea Wolf – not in lightweight and ultra-durable titanium. This limited-edition Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver pays homage to the beauty of the Arctic Sea ice, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the Earth’s energy balance while helping keep polar regions cool due to its ability to reflect more sunlight back into space.
This limited run watch features a high intensity seafoam green phosphorescent lume bezel and markers paired with blaze orange dial accents. Complemented by a brushed seven-link titanium butterfly-clasp bracelet, the Pro-Diver titanium case holds a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement.
The timepiece is also scratch resistant, anti-corrosive, and designed to perform under demanding conditions, as well as COS-C and ISO certified to 30 ATM.
The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Titanium timepiece is available now at ZodiacWatches.com.