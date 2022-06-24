Zodiac Launches the Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Titanium for 140-Year Anniversary

Luxury watch brand Zodiac has announced the launch of its latest Super Sea Wolf – the Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Titanium.

To commemorate its 140-year anniversary, Zodiac announces a one-of-a-kind, ISO-certified Super Sea Wolf – not in lightweight and ultra-durable titanium. This limited-edition Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver pays homage to the beauty of the Arctic Sea ice, which plays a crucial role in maintaining the Earth’s energy balance while helping keep polar regions cool due to its ability to reflect more sunlight back into space.

via Zodiac

This limited run watch features a high intensity seafoam green phosphorescent lume bezel and markers paired with blaze orange dial accents. Complemented by a brushed seven-link titanium butterfly-clasp bracelet, the Pro-Diver titanium case holds a Swiss-made Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement.

The timepiece is also scratch resistant, anti-corrosive, and designed to perform under demanding conditions, as well as COS-C and ISO certified to 30 ATM.

The Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Pro-Diver Titanium timepiece is available now at ZodiacWatches.com.