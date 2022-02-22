Spalding Teams Up With Diet Starts Monday For Exclusive Collaboration

Spalding has announced its first collaboration with streetwear brand Diet Starts Monday for an exclusive collection of basketball style.

Pulling inspiration from his childhood basketball days and iconic 1995 basketball style, Diet Starts Monday founder Davin Gentry modeled the maroon, black, and white capsule after his Madisonville, Kentucky high school basketball team. Gentry’s signature vintage-feeling is prominent in the designs of the collaboration.

“Growing up an only child, basketball was the first taste of brotherhood I experienced,” said Gentry. “Our team played everywhere together, traveled together, had sleepovers together – we were together. The togetherness of my high school team inspired the Spalding® collection, and is why this capsule is so special to me. The team was the foundation for lifelong friendships that I wouldn’t have without basketball.”

It features a French terry crewneck sweatshirt with a chenille Diet Starts Monday logo emblazoned on the chest, with contrast paneling and screen print embellishments on both sleeves. The French terry shorts feature a tonal embroidery with a contrast waistband and dual back pockets. Both styles feature unisex sizing in a range from S-XXL.

The collection is highlighted in a special campaign captured at Davin Gentry’s alma mater, that leans into the nostalgia of remembering one’s high school basketball days.

“No matter how much time has gone by from your playing days, you will always remember your teammates more than the wins and losses,” said Matt Day, Head of Brand Communications for Spalding. “We are proud to partner with Davin and Diet Starts Monday to celebrate the special bond basketball creates.”

The Spalding x Diet Starts Monday drops is set to release Feb. 28, exclusively on Spalding.com and the Spalding App.