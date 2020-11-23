SNIPES & PlayStation Celebrate PS5 With Apparel Collection

Popular retailer SNIPES has joined forces with Playstation for the release of a 17-piece apparel collection to celebrate the new, sought-after PlayStation 5.

Created for the gamer, this fan-inspired collaboration merges style with intentional design. The drop features an array of apparel pieces including gloves, hoodies, t-shirts, joggers, beanies, jackets and vests that are equipped with full zip pockets to store gaming controllers and other accessories. The dark rainbow reflective in the fabric and print of select items echoes the look and feel of the PlayStation universe. The best part is all of these pieces are unisex.

The SNIPES x PlayStation collection drops November 28th at SnipesUSA.com and select SNIPES stores.



The brand also teamed up with 21 Savage for the collaboration launch.